114,000 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

