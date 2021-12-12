114,000 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
MasTec stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $122.33.
Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
