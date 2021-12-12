$115.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $115.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $1,037,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
