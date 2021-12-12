$115.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $115.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $1,037,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

