$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $120.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.42. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

