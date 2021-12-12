$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $123.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $124.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $468.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $24.65 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.