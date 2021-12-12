18,480 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.