$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce sales of $19.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $52.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.87 million to $57.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $101,563 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

