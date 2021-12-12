$192.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post sales of $192.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

