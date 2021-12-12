1World Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,900.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $13,900.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.