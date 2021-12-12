$2.01 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

