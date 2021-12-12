$2.20 EPS Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day moving average is $357.03. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

