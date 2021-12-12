$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $204.46 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

