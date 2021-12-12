$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

EXPE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

