$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

