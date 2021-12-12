$234.67 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $234.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

