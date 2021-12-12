$273.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $273.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.20 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.