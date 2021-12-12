$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

