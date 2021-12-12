$3.33 EPS Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings per share of $3.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

