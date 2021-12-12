$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.87 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.80. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

