$338.32 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $338.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.30 million and the highest is $350.11 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $322.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after buying an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

