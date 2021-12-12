35,281 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $53.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

