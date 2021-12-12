$49.07 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $49.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $48.84 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

