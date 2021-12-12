$529.58 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $529.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.11 million to $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.