$54.38 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $54.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $198.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.94 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $233.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

