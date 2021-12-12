$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.84 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $288.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.15 and its 200 day moving average is $333.88. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $268.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

