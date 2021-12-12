$689.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $689.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.38 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.10 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

