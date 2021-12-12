$750.89 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce sales of $750.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.95 million to $765.88 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.58.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $321.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.