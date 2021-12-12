$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $10.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

