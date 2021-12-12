$820.30 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $820.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.99 million to $826.20 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $340.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.28. Waters has a 1 year low of $238.63 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

