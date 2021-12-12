$826.27 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $826.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.83 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $65.40 on Friday. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

