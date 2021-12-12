8PAY Hits Market Cap of $3.19 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $199,822.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

