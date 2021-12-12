8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,035.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $866,241.43 and approximately $5,035.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

