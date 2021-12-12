$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $68.42 million to $69.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

