Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

