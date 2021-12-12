Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

