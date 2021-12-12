Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $7,164,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

