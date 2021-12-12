Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $232.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

