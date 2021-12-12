Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $17,688.53 and $10.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.20 or 0.00920454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

