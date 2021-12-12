Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

