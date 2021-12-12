Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.81 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

