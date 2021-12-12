Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.95. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.