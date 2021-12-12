Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.50 million and the highest is $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $223.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.34.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

