Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Shares of W opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.03 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.97.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,345 shares of company stock worth $26,183,659. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

