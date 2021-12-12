Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

