Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $3.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

FANG opened at $111.18 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

