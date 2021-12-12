Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

