Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.74. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

SYK stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

