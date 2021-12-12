Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post sales of $234.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $235.60 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $949.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,962,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 111,289 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

