Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

WAB opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.