Analyzing ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -2,857.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.77 -$1.03 million N/A N/A ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

