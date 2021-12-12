Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $95.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $70.42 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

